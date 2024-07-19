Harry Connick Jr. opens up on ‘strange' part of his role in ‘Find Me Falling'

Harry Connick Jr. plays a brooding musician in 'Find Me Falling' opposite Agni Scott

Harry Connick Jr. is new to the brooding fallen musician character that he’s playing in Find Me Falling.

Harry, who's himself a musician and actor, says the lack of real relationships in his character’s life is “sad.”

The jazz musician said the rock music genre of his character John wasn’t the part that felt foreign, rather his anger at how his life turned out is what he has never played before.

"What was novel to me was playing a guy who was so angry and so removed from society and from any just nice relationships," he told People.

"That was the part that was strange," he added.

"It was just so sad for this guy," Connick noted of the character in the Stelana Kliris directed movie. "He just had a terrible downfall in his career and just felt like he had to isolate himself, and that's the part that was interesting."

Praising Harry for his performance in the movie, Kliris said, "I wanted someone who could bring depth to the role, but who could also take our breath away when he sang on screen, and Harry delivered on all fronts."

Find Me Falling follows musician John as he’s "coming off a flop album and his biggest hit's dwindling popularity.” John then "decides to take a break from his career to reclaim his spark," by moving to an "isolated cliffside home" in Cyprus.

The movie also stars Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Tony Demetriou, Aggeliki Filippidou, Lea Maleni, Athina Roditou and Clarence Smith.