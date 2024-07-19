 
Geo News

Harry Connick Jr. opens up on ‘strange' part of his role in ‘Find Me Falling'

Harry Connick Jr. plays a brooding musician in 'Find Me Falling' opposite Agni Scott

By
Web Desk
|

July 19, 2024

Harry Connick Jr. plays a brooding musician in Find Me Falling opposite Agni Scott
Harry Connick Jr. plays a brooding musician in 'Find Me Falling' opposite Agni Scott

Harry Connick Jr. is new to the brooding fallen musician character that he’s playing in Find Me Falling.

Harry, who's himself a musician and actor, says the lack of real relationships in his character’s life is “sad.”

The jazz musician said the rock music genre of his character John wasn’t the part that felt foreign, rather his anger at how his life turned out is what he has never played before.

"What was novel to me was playing a guy who was so angry and so removed from society and from any just nice relationships," he told People.

"That was the part that was strange," he added.

"It was just so sad for this guy," Connick noted of the character in the Stelana Kliris directed movie. "He just had a terrible downfall in his career and just felt like he had to isolate himself, and that's the part that was interesting."

Praising Harry for his performance in the movie, Kliris said, "I wanted someone who could bring depth to the role, but who could also take our breath away when he sang on screen, and Harry delivered on all fronts."

Find Me Falling follows musician John as he’s "coming off a flop album and his biggest hit's dwindling popularity.” John then "decides to take a break from his career to reclaim his spark," by moving to an "isolated cliffside home" in Cyprus. 

The movie also stars Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Tony Demetriou, Aggeliki Filippidou, Lea Maleni, Athina Roditou and Clarence Smith.

'Young Sheldon' & 'Big Bang Theory' cast honour legendary Bob Newhart video
'Young Sheldon' & 'Big Bang Theory' cast honour legendary Bob Newhart
Kate Middleton's cancer transforming her priorities video
Kate Middleton's cancer transforming her priorities
Meghan Markle considers Kate Middleton to be poisonous video
Meghan Markle considers Kate Middleton to be poisonous
Sophia Bush opens up about beginning of friendship with Ashlyn Harris
Sophia Bush opens up about beginning of friendship with Ashlyn Harris
'Cobra Kai' star Jacob Bertrand teases more drama in season 6 finale
'Cobra Kai' star Jacob Bertrand teases more drama in season 6 finale
Ellen DeGeneres claims she 'wasn't the monster' in toxic workplace scandal
Ellen DeGeneres claims she 'wasn't the monster' in toxic workplace scandal
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley's preparations for baby arrival revealed
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley's preparations for baby arrival revealed
Princess Charlene continues to support husband Prince Albert video
Princess Charlene continues to support husband Prince Albert