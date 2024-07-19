Taylor Swift gives 'Midnight Rain' a humorous twist at Germany 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift just entranced the crowd of her latest Eras Tour show on Thursday.



In Gelsenkirchen, that was temporarily renamed “Swiftkirchen” upon a request to the mayor by Swift’s fanbase, the pop star let out a rather humorous side of herself.

During her second of three, sold-out, performance in the German city, in a fan recorded video, a cheeky move of the Lover crooner could be seen.

The 34-year-old songstress usually keeps a serious demeanor during her performance for Midnight Rain, but at the Veltins Arena she stuck out her tongue and sported a double peace sign when she sang the lyrics, "he never thinks of me / except when I'm on TV."

On the other hand, Swift’s boyfriend, American footballer and tight end, Travis Kelce, also attended the Gelsenkirchen shows held on July 17 and 18, that are supposedly his final shows before he joins his Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp on July 21.



A tradition that Taylor Swift has established recently for shows where her boyfriend is usually present, while singing her hit song, Karma, she makes a lyric change, a nod to Kelce, that goes, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / coming straight home to me."