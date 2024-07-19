Why Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's divorce is still ongoing after 8 years?

Angelina Jolie and Brat Pitt's ongoing divorce since 2016 have reportedly intensified over time.



According to PEOPLE report, sources have revealed that Jolie and Pitt's separation have turned into a prolonged legal battle due to deep-seated bitterness.

Jolie and Pitt, who share six children, were legally declared single in 2019. Despite this, their divorce has dragged on, with neither party willing to fully let go.

Source stated, "All the bitterness is partly why the divorce has dragged on for so many years. Neither will let it go."

"Both of them were having issues with each other. The differences added up over time. It's really sad for the children, but also the parents. Divorce, especially one so high-profile, can be challenging for the whole family," another insider stated.

Insiders added, "They both care about the children," and while Pitt has "virtually no contact" with older kids "he has visitation with the younger kids."

The former couple is also in a legal fight over Jolie’s sale of her part of their French winery, Château Miraval.

Pitt has sued the actress because she sold her shares without his permission. However, Jolie argues against the terms of a non-disclosure agreement that came with the sale.