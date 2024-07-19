 
Justin Bieber, Hailey see 'spiritual' future for their baby: Report

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are expected to welcome their first baby in less than six weeks

Web Desk
July 19, 2024

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are about to become parents soon. 

According to a new report by Life & Style, the parents-to-be have doubled down on their baby preparations as Hailey’s due date approaches.

A source revealed to the outlet, “They’re all in when it comes to stepping into their role as parents.”

They also addressed that Justin and Hailey “are trying to spend as much time together as they can.”

The insider went on to claim that the Baby crooner has extended his search for the perfect “nanny” and is looking for someone who has a robust spiritual background.

“He’s super picky and wants someone who’s spiritual, comes from a good background and is willing to sign a nondisclosure agreement,” the source added.

Kenya Baldwin, the fashion mogul’s mother is also helped the young couple with all the necessary preparations, and she reportedly brands her daughter as a “natural-born mom.”

“Justin has wanted to be a dad for as long as he can remember. They can’t wait to welcome a little one of their own,” they concluded. 

