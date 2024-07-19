 
Tom Sandoval alleges ex Rachel Leviss of 'bad faith' in 'Scandoval' lawsuit

Rachel Leviss accused Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of inappropriate conduct in response to the 'Scandoval' case

July 19, 2024

Tom Sandoval just accused his ex, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss of “not acting in good faith.”

This claim comes in response to Leviss’ revenge porn suit, eavesdropping and invasion of privacy lawsuit against her ex and Ariana Madix.

The Vanderpump Rules alum claimed that she was a "victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man" who filmed sexually explicit videos "without her knowledge or consent."

The official documents, that have been obtained by PEOPLE magazine discussed the events of “Scandoval” the affair Leviss had with Sandoval and stated how it "captured the public's attention in a massive way."

It claimed that its events went viral in such a way that it "caused mayhem in Leviss's life" that led to her receiving months-long voluntary treatment at a mental health facility and her eventual and rather inevitable exit from the show.

The latest documents that were obtained by the outlet stated that attorneys for Sandoval argued with Leviss’ allegations, saying that her “carelessness and negligence” led to the suit.

It further claimed that Leviss’ allegations over damages caused were wholly or partially caused by her own “negligence, breach, and fault.” 

