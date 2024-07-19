Mel B expresses she is 'nervous and excited' over honorary doctorate

Mel B of Spice Girls was recently presented with an honorary doctorate from Leeds Beckett University.

The 49-year-old was bestowed with this honor in recognition of her contributions that she made as a music superstar for domestic abuse victims.

Alongside the university sharing pictures of the ceremony, the star also shared shots and clips from her graduation on Instagram with the caption, “WOWWWWW I have no words … 48 hours on I still feel so emotional…this day has been so special to me. I can't believe I did it.”

“I was so nervous but so excited at the same time. This means more to me than I’ll ever be able to say.” She also thanked the university whole-heartedly for providing her with the opportunity of being a student, meeting amazing people, and being able to help many other people dealing with trauma.

Furthermore, she thanked her family and added that being a survivor as well as helping other survivors is her ultimate goal.

The singer has also been vocal about her physically and emotionally abusive marriage to film producer Stephen Belafonte; the couple divorced in 2017. She also revealed to PEOPLE back in March about her struggle throughout the period.