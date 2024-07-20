Ashlee Simpson releases deluxe version of debut album ‘Autobiography’

Ashlee Simpson is looking back at her roots.



After 20 years the 39-year-old singer-songwriter released her debut album Autobiography, Ashlee has officially dropped a deluxe version to celebrate the milestone.

While reminiscing over her first-ever album the Boyfriend singer said in a statement, “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the release of Autobiography."

She went on to say, “It was such a beautiful time in my life and so much has changed in the best way!”

“It is really fun to look back on this memory and celebrate,” she concluded her statement.

The extended version of Autobiography, which is available on the song streaming platform, it not only includes all songs from the original version but also features rare cuts, the United Kingdom bonus track Sorry, the Japanese bonus track Endless Summer, and the international bonus track Harder Everyday.

The album’s top-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100, Pieces of Me will be available in a high-quality Dolby ATMOS version

Moreover, upon its release, the album debuted at no. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and around 398,000 units were sold in the first week of the release.