Prince Harry breaks silence after recent blow to Invictus Games

Prince Harry issued an emotional statement after his friend Dominic Reid stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer of the Invictus Games Foundation.



The Duke of Sussex expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Reid for his decade-long service for the ‘Paralympic-style sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans from an ambitious idea into a global movement.’

In his statement, Harry said, "I am immensely grateful to my friend, Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognised movement.”

The Duke added that Reid’s “tireless efforts over the past decade have supported thousands of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through sports rehabilitation, helping to showcase their unparalleled strength and contribution to society."

"Thank you, Dominic, for a decade of relentless service to the Invictus Games Foundation,” Harry continued. “What a journey it has been, and how fortunate we are to work with such an incredible community of people. We pray we don't need the Games for another 10 years, but thanks to you, the team and our future CEO, we will be ready."

While announcing his resignation as the CEO of the charity, Reid said he is taking the decision so that someone new steps in the role and take the ‘vital movement’ forward.

"Once a member of the Invictus family, you never leave," he said while announcing his decision to step down.