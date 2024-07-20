Prince Harry receives sad news after award backlash

Prince Harry has been told that he will always face scrutiny, regardless of his good work, days after the Duke received award for his Invictus Games foundation.



Discussing why the Duke of Sussex accepted the Pat Tillman Award at the ESPYs despite intense backlash, an expert said he did so not as a ‘Prince’ but a ‘representative’ of the charity.

Speaking with GB News, Svar Nanan-Sen and Cameron Walker discussed that Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a "lose-lose situation" amid growing criticism.

"Sources close to Harry said that he was left stunned by the reaction to the backlash to him being nominated for this award,” Svar said.

He continued: "But what I did think was interesting was he chose to address Mary Tillman in his acceptance speech and said he had respect for her family and everything that she's done in campaigning for veterans.

"He also said that he was accepting this award not as Prince Harry, but as a representative of the Invictus Games Foundation.

"So I think that's where his head is at, that the Invictus Games are bigger than him in terms of their impact on the military community."

Cameron agreed to him, and responded, "Yes. To be honest, it's a lose-lose situation for Harry at this point. He's created a lot of enemies or non-fans because of what's happened over the last four years.”

He went on to deliver a sad news to Harry, saying "Whatever he does, no matter how good he is doing with the Invictus Games or whatever prestigious awards he's winning, there's always going to be people at the moment who are going to chastise him for that and get very angry about that.

"Whatever he does or whatever Meghan does, they can't win."