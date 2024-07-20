 
Princess Anne continues to support monarchy amid recovery from injury

Princess Anne has been the strong pillar of monarchy amid King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer treatment

July 20, 2024

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, stepped out once again to support the monarchy as she gradually recovers from her horse-related "incident" last month.

The Princess was in Worcestershire, where she opened the new Emergency Department at Worcestershire Royal Hospital and visited Kildare Hall.

The Princess Royal has opened the new Emergency Department at Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

The Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, serving a population of over 500,000 people in Worcestershire and beyond, offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services to the community.

During the visit, she toured the new facilities, including the Children's Emergency Department, waiting areas, a Rapid Assessment and Treatment area, and a Mental Health Suite.

The Princess also had the opportunity to meet the dedicated staff working across the Emergency Department.

To commemorate the occasion, Princess Anne unveiled a plaque, marking the official opening of the new department.

Later, the Princess Royal opened Kildare Hall, a new building at The Showground in Malvern, Worcestershire, in her role of Patron of the Three Counties Agricultural Society.

Before her injury and with King Charles and Kate Middleton stepping back from royal duty during the first four months of the year, Princess Anne, 73, carried out 172 royal engagements to support the monarchy.

