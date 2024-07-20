Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William private marital spats

Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly have ‘terrific rows’ behind closed doors of the Kensington palace, an expert revealed while sharing details of their marital spats.



According to royal author Tom Quinn William and Kate, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have domestic fights behind closed doors.

However, the dynamics of their disagreements differ. According to a Kensington Palace insider, William and Kate "have terrific rows" but keep them under control, throwing cushions at each other instead of escalating the fight.

Contrary to this, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "get into it in a big way" whenever they fight, the expert revealed.

"Someone who worked for Kensington Palace told me they [William and Kate] do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows," Quinn told The Express.

However, "where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control,” he added, citing the royal insider.

"It doesn't escalate. The fight doesn't get bigger and bigger,” the report shared.