Kate Middleton takes big decision about Louis after Wimbledon appearance

Kate Middleton and Prince William have made a major decision about their youngest son, Prince Louis, after he missed key sport events.



As per latest reports, little Louis feels sad and left out when his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, get to attend important events and he is not allowed to join them.

Most recently, Louis was nowhere to be seen when George and Charlotte attended the Euros 2024 final and the Wimbledon finals, with William and Kate, respectively.

Speaking on The Royal Record Podcast, royal correspondent Cameron Walker revealed that Louis will only be allowed at public events outside of the royal fold after ‘two years.’

While discussing why Kate and William did not take Louis with them to sporting events, which also prompted a hilarious online reaction, Walker said, "One royal child who was not at England's Euro 2024 defeat or Wimbledon was Prince Louis.”

"This has caused quite a stir online, with many calling for justice for Prince Louis. He's still only six, we have to remember,” he added.

The expert continued: "Charlotte made her first appearance at Wimbledon when she was eight, so he's got to wait a couple more years.”

"But Kate did say last year when George and Charlotte went to Wimbledon without Louis, that he was very upset about it."