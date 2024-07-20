Prince William delights Kate Middleton after 'stark warning'

Prince William has seemingly delighted his wife Kate Middleton with fresh promise following a ‘stark warning’ from the Princess of Wales.



According to a report by the Closer, Kate Middleton had warned Prince William to always wears a helmet after the future king was spotted riding around Windsor Castle on an electric scooter.

Following the viral video, the insider claimed that Prince William reassured her that the scooter hardly gets going at any sort of speed.

“Kate was pretty disappointed that he’d be so reckless but trusts him to be more careful in the future.”

The royal source told the publication, “But he insists the scooter riding is more about having fun than anything else – he’s no daredevil really – and has promised Kate there’s nothing to worry about, it’s so tame. That hasn’t eased her mind, and she doesn’t seem inclined to let it go so if William’s smart he’ll just make her happy and wear a helmet every time.”

“The good news is Kate’s feeling better, but after so many months of having William tell her to take care of her health, she just wishes he would do the same.”