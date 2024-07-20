Eminem hits huge milestone as his latest album reaches number one spot

Eminem's eleventh studio album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace) goes to number one on Friday night, while knocking Kasabian out of the top spot.



The American rapper secured 45,000 chart sales with this album in the first week, as per Daily Mail.

According to the Official Charts Company and as reported by Daily Mail, it sees Eminem draw level with David Bowie and U2, who also have 11 chart-topping albums.

It is pertinent to mention that Eminem's chart milestone began in 1999 with the release of The Slim Shady LP, which contained the huge smash hit My Name Is.

In regards to this latest album, it includes chart-topping single Houdini and it is his first studio one in four years after he released Music To Be Murdered By, which also featured a deluxe edition, Side B.

Furthermore, as per the outlet alongside 11 chart-topping albums, the rapper had 11 UK number-one songs with tracks including Stan which featured singer Dido and Lose Yourself.

Moreover, this news came after Eminem informed fans how they should listen to his new album.