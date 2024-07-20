Ariana Grande takes major towards South Korean entertainment industry

Ariana Grande set to join South Korean mobile app & web platform

Ariana Grande is set to join HYBE's superfan platform, Weverse, this week on July 21, along with other big names in the industry, such as BTS and Blackpink.

It is pertinent to mention that this new came shortly after it was revealed that the We Can't Be Friends singer will be continuing to work for her ex manager, Scooter Braun's, entertainment brand, HYBE America Inc.

According to Billboard, the singer will be able to "post messages and content to her own dedicated community" and "hold livestreams for members."

As per the reports by Daily Mail, Grande will additionally, "read personalized fan letters, upload exclusive media content, share disappearing messages, and utilize the popular Weverse Shop."

As far as Weverse is concerned, it is a South Korean mobile app and web platform, officially launched back in June 2019, and currently has a whopping 146 artists utilizing the platform.

Furthermore, the platform also sees around 10 million monthly users from 245 countries and regions, giving Ariana the chance to interact with fans from around the globe.

In regards to having Ariana join the Weverse world, as per Daily Mail, Joon Choi stated, "Weverse is definitely a distinct platform, different from other social media platforms, so I'm also very curious how it will be utilized by artists like Ariana Grande."



As per the earlier outlet, in 2021, Grande notably deactivated her Twitter account, but Choi explained that Weverse is different from social media as he stated, "It's a place where people who love the artist gather."

