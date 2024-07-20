 
Geo News

Ariana Grande takes major towards South Korean entertainment industry

Ariana Grande set to join South Korean mobile app & web platform named, Weverse which is a HYBE's superfan platform

By
Web Desk
|

July 20, 2024

Ariana Grande set to join South Korean mobile app & web platform
Ariana Grande set to join South Korean mobile app & web platform 

Ariana Grande is set to join HYBE's superfan platform, Weverse, this week on July 21, along with other big names in the industry, such as BTS and Blackpink.

It is pertinent to mention that this new came shortly after it was revealed that the We Can't Be Friends singer will be continuing to work for her ex manager, Scooter Braun's, entertainment brand, HYBE America Inc.

According to Billboard, the singer will be able to "post messages and content to her own dedicated community" and "hold livestreams for members."

As per the reports by Daily Mail, Grande will additionally, "read personalized fan letters, upload exclusive media content, share disappearing messages, and utilize the popular Weverse Shop."

As far as Weverse is concerned, it is a South Korean mobile app and web platform, officially launched back in June 2019, and currently has a whopping 146 artists utilizing the platform. 

Furthermore, the platform also sees around 10 million monthly users from 245 countries and regions, giving Ariana the chance to interact with fans from around the globe.

In regards to having Ariana join the Weverse world, as per Daily Mail, Joon Choi stated, "Weverse is definitely a distinct platform, different from other social media platforms, so I'm also very curious how it will be utilized by artists like Ariana Grande."

As per the earlier outlet, in 2021, Grande notably deactivated her Twitter account, but Choi explained that Weverse is different from social media as he stated, "It's a place where people who love the artist gather."

Kate Middleton brother shares meaningful post after Catherine's royal return
Kate Middleton brother shares meaningful post after Catherine's royal return
Meghan Markle's ‘shocking' betrayal to Thomas Markle exposed video
Meghan Markle's ‘shocking' betrayal to Thomas Markle exposed
Buckingham Palace breaks silence amid fresh blow to Prince Harry video
Buckingham Palace breaks silence amid fresh blow to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's ‘Suits' co-stars 'insulted' by her new request
Meghan Markle's ‘Suits' co-stars 'insulted' by her new request
Prince William delights Kate Middleton after 'stark warning' video
Prince William delights Kate Middleton after 'stark warning'
Kate Middleton takes big decision about Louis after Wimbledon appearance
Kate Middleton takes big decision about Louis after Wimbledon appearance
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William private marital spats
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William private marital spats
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after Kate Middleton's statement video
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after Kate Middleton's statement