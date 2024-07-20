Meghan Markle’s ‘shocking’ betrayal to Thomas Markle exposed

A royal expert has exposed Meghan Markle’s ‘appalling behavior’ towards her father Thomas Markle, claiming she does not seem to care whether he’s ‘dead or alive.’



Speaking with The Sun, royal biographer Tom Bower made shocking claims about the Duchess of Sussex’s treatment of her father.

He claimed that Prince Harry’s wife has abandoned Thomas even though he was a ‘wonderful father’ to the Duchess.

"I feel intensely sorry for him, he's a very decent man, very hard-working, he was a wonderful father," Bower said. "Meghan owes him such a lot and she's treated him appallingly.”

Describing her behavior as "appalling" and "totally unwarranted,” the expert claimed that Meghan Markle seems to have moved on from Thomas despite her pleas.

He said Meghan and Harry “don't seem to give two hoots rather he's frankly alive or dead anymore and probably they would prefer him to disappear.”

Before concluding, Bower said that the Sussexes’ treatment of Thomas “is going to get worse as he gets older, and sicker.”