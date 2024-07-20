 
Selena Gomez 'grateful' for first Emmy nomination

Selena Gomez takes it to Instagram as she's 'grateful' for first Emmy nomination as an actress

July 20, 2024

Selena Gomez received her first-ever acting Emmy nomination for her work on Hulu's Only Murders In The Building.

As her 32nd birthday is approaching, the Disney Channel alum took to Instagram on Friday to express how 'grateful' she is for this 'era' of her life.

It is pertinent to mention that she also gave her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short a shout-out by sharing a selfie from set.

In regards to the carousel post, there were pictures of Gomez flashing a big beaming smile as Short snuggled up to her right side while Martin stood behind the pair.

As far as the caption is concerned, Selena began at length by admitting, “Upon reflection I realize with my birthday coming up, 32, I am so grateful that I have been surrounded by human beings that make me better, challenge me, remind me day after day that every moment is a gift.”

As per Daily Mail, Selena added, "That's my pure joy. I thank god for the era I'm in. It’s been the best yet."

Furthermore, the cast and crew are already taking part in the promotional push for the new fourth season of the show that's set to drop later this summer.

