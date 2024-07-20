 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's love days are numbered? 'marriage hanging by a thread'

Meghan Markle refuses to take responsibility for anything amid divorce rumours with Prince Harry

Web Desk
July 20, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love days are reportedly numbered as their marriage is said to be ‘hanging by a thread’, an insider has claimed saying ‘the real story is insane’.

The In Touch Weekly, citing a royal source, per Business Times, reported “Harry and Meghan’s marriage is hanging by a thread. The real story is insane.”

The insider went on saying Meghan was in tears when Prince Harry took off the ring.

“If they were to announce a divorce, it would be a bombshell. It’s shocking enough that the UK press is reporting on their ‘growing rift,’” the royal source further said.

According to the publication, earlier this month, Archie and Lilibet doting father uploaded a photo of himself with wifey, in which the duke was not wearing his wedding band.

Harry’s move only served to add fuel to the fire of the speculations that the California-based royal couple had filed for divorce.

Following these claims, the various sources privy to the situation, claimed ‘tensions are clearly rising’. Indeed, it is even more severe than everyone is aware of.

