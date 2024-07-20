Beyoncé embraces her cowgirl era while promoting hair care brand

Beyoncé embraces her cowgirl era while promoting her hair care brand

Beyoncé embraced her cowgirl era while promoting her hair care brand, Cécred, in a new Instagram video shared on Friday.



The Crazy In Love hitmaker, who recently put on up radiant display as she signed Cowboy Carter albums at a Hamptons record store, was joined by her husband Jay-Z and mother Tina Knowles, during the clip.

It is pertinent to mention that while sitting inside a spacious helicopter that cruised over the scenic, Manhattan skyline, the performer donned a dark blue dress that had a white, paisley pattern embroidered onto the material.

Moreover, she added a tan cowgirl hat while styling her hair into a bun. Beyoncé completed the look by accessorizing with a pair of flashy, dangly earrings as well as oval-shaped shades and slipped into a pair of open-toed, tan pumps and added a bold, red tint on her lips.

The 32-year-old singer also donned a snakeskin purse which was placed next to her on the seat.

As far as her husband is concerned, Jay-Z kept it casual in a plain, white shirt as well as denim blue jeans and a white, bucket hat placed on top of his head and a white jacket with a gold watch placed on his left wrist.

In regards to the reel, a number of photos appeared throughout the reel to showcase Beyoncé's outfit, and at one point, she also filmed a quick selfie video.

Furthermore, a bottle of $38 Cécred sealing lotion was also brought along the helicopter ride, and was dressed up as Beyoncé to match a similar look she wore late last month.

It is worth mentioning that the bottle had a white and black-patterned bandana wrapped around the top, while also sporting sunglasses and red lipstick.

Moreover, this Instagram video came to an end as the singer stepped out of the helicopter after it landed, and strolled towards an awaiting, sleek SUV.