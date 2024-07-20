 
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer gets emotional as he shares tragic news

Princess Diana's brother shared the sad news and said, “He was extremely special”

July 20, 2024

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer got emotional as he shared a sad news related to ‘extremely special’ companion.

Spencer turned to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared a photo of his ‘extremely special’ Labrador with a heartfelt tribute.

Prince Harry and William’s uncle said on Twitter, “Dear old Otis, who many at Althorp have kindly described today as a “living legend”, went downhill fast yesterday, after being diagnosed with cancer.

“He was put to sleep last night. He nearly made it to 13. He will join his grandmother, Ella, and father, Karoo, in the Park here.”

Charles Spencer also got emotional and paid a tribute to his Labrador, saying: “Everyone at Althorp loved Otis - several people here have talked today of his having been a “total legend”.

He further said, “The place won’t be the same, without his wise, sweet, intelligent presence. He was extremely special.”


