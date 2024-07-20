Selena Gomez reflects on her 'best era' as 32nd birthday nears

Selena Gomez just expressed “pure joy” as she nears her birthday!

On Friday, the actress who turns 32 on July 22, 2024, took to her official Instagram to upload a selfie of her with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The actress and singer reminisced her time on the Only Murders in the Building set that she spent with her co-stars.

Gomez began her caption, writing, “Upon reflection, I realize with my birthday coming up, 32, I am so grateful that I have been surrounded by human beings that make me better, challenge me, remind me day after day that every moment is a gift.”

“That’s my pure joy. I thank god for the era I’m in. It’s been the best yet,” she concluded.

The picture underneath which the caption was written, featured Gomez, who sported an ear-to-ear grin, standing beside Short, 74 and Martin, 78 who stood behind and in middle of the pair, posing together for the snap.

They seemed to be standing at either a set or a studio that was filled with a lot of cameras and crew members behind them.

Selena Gomez’s sweet tribute to her show and co-stars comes ahead of Only Murders in the Building season four’s release on August 27, 2024.