King Charles' ex employee describes the ‘pressure' of working for him

An ex employee of King Charles III says he’s "absolutely not a monster,” to work for.



King Charles has 28 members of household staff, which includes four chefs and five house managers, three valets and dressers and a couple of butlers.

Now, one of his former household employees has opened up about how the King treats his employees.

They told the Daily Beast: "Ultimately, people like working for him, but everyone is under a lot of pressure, because his office is incredibly busy.”

"He’s absolutely not a monster in the office, but he is human, and he snaps sometimes. Unfortunately there is sometimes a camera on him when it happens,” the source added.

The tipster added that the monarch is always well prepared for any project or visit and is respectful of his duties.

"In fairness to him, as anyone who has actually worked with him will tell you, he himself is always extremely well prepared, well-read on the subject matter of people he meets and is working with, diligent and respectful of expertise," they explained.