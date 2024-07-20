 
Taylor Swift serenades boyfriend Travis Kelce despite absence at 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift performed a love-themed mash-up at her third and final performance in Gelsenkirchen despite Travis Kelce not being in attendance

Web Desk
July 20, 2024

Taylor Swift just serenaded her boyfriend, Travis Kelce and his sport, football!

On Friday, the Blank Space crooner took the stage Gelsenkirchen’s Veltins Arena in Germany, for her ongoing Eras Tour and expressed her love for her NFL athlete boyfriend.

The 34-year-old performed a rather love themed mashup of her two old songs, the 2019 hit song, Paper Rings from her Lover album and Stay Stay Stay, from her album, Red, that was re-released as Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021.

“I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings, that’s right, you're the one I want,” the songstress sang as she switched to the song, Stay, Stay, Stay, which includes the lyric, “That’s when you came in wearing a football helmet.”

The “football helmet” phrase has taken on new-found meaning since 2023 ever since Taylor Swift started dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

Kelce attended his 13th and 14th Eras Tour shows on July 17 and 18, but much to everyone’s dismay, missed this love-filled mashup, as he travelled back to the U.S. for Chiefs training camp in Missouri.

