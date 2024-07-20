Taylor Swift 'sued' Ryan Reynolds for using her cats in 'Deadpool 2'

Ryan Reynolds shared humorous story of being sued by Taylor Swift.



While promoting his upcoming film, Deadpool & Wolverine, talking to SiriusXM's Town Hall, Reynolds was questioned about if he had to take Swift's permission before using her cats in Deadpool 2.

In the film, Reynold's character Wade Wilson wore a T shirt that featured the Lover hitmaker's cats, Meredith and Olivia.

"Yes, I had a T-shirt made. Yes, of [Swift’s cats] Meredith and Olivia on Wade’s shirt, Yeah, you know, just little details, that’s all," Reynolds said.

Interviewer asked, "Now, when you put her cats on a T-shirt, did you have to call her and get permission?"

The IF star hilariously responded, "No, I was sued. I lost everything in that one."

"And getting sued by a friend is tough to swallow, Also, she has just a lot of very, very powerful lawyers. I found out later those are just the paralegals. The real lawyers didn’t even bother with it," he added.