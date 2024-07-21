Prince Harry ‘crosses line' with Camilla, to face wrath

Prince Harry lost the sympathy of King Charles after speaking ill of Queen Camilla.



The Duke of Sussex, who spoke at length about his step-mother and went on to call her ‘wicked’ at one occasion in memoir ‘Spare,’ is told his real place in the monarchy.

Harry wrote in his book: "She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image."

Disheartened and disappointed King Charles, was quick to take action after Harry’s insults.

An insider said, as per Mirror: "It was the last straw. Harry was well aware how Camilla would be a red line for his father and he crossed with flagrant disregard anyway. The King felt without a doubt it crossed a line – it was the ultimate act of disrespect."