 
Geo News

Prince Harry ‘crosses line' with Camilla, to face wrath

Prince Harry has isolated himself from King Charles after ‘Spare’

By
Web Desk
|

July 21, 2024

Prince Harry lost the sympathy of King Charles after speaking ill of Queen Camilla.

The Duke of Sussex, who spoke at length about his step-mother and went on to call her ‘wicked’ at one occasion in memoir ‘Spare,’ is told his real place in the monarchy.

Harry wrote in his book: "She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image."

Disheartened and disappointed King Charles, was quick to take action after Harry’s insults.

An insider said, as per Mirror: "It was the last straw. Harry was well aware how Camilla would be a red line for his father and he crossed with flagrant disregard anyway. The King felt without a doubt it crossed a line – it was the ultimate act of disrespect."

Madonna's son, David gives insights into life after 'living' on his own
Madonna's son, David gives insights into life after 'living' on his own
Taylor Swift hits new 'TTPD' milestone after 'amazing' Gelsenkirchen shows
Taylor Swift hits new 'TTPD' milestone after 'amazing' Gelsenkirchen shows
Ben Affleck still holding on as marriage to Jennifer Lopez hangs by a thread?
Ben Affleck still holding on as marriage to Jennifer Lopez hangs by a thread?
Taylor Swift serenades boyfriend Travis Kelce despite absence at 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift serenades boyfriend Travis Kelce despite absence at 'Eras Tour'
Britney Spears breaks cover after Pual Soliz security concerns: Report
Britney Spears breaks cover after Pual Soliz security concerns: Report
Jelly Roll joins country music star-studded line-up for 'Twisters' film song
Jelly Roll joins country music star-studded line-up for 'Twisters' film song
Taylor Swift 'sued' Ryan Reynolds for using her cats in 'Deadpool 2' video
Taylor Swift 'sued' Ryan Reynolds for using her cats in 'Deadpool 2'
‘My Spy' stars Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman open up on close friendship
‘My Spy' stars Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman open up on close friendship