Paul Richard Soliz causing Britney Spears facing unimaginable torment

Britney Spears’ ex Paul Richard Soliz has been causing her massive pain and torment since their breakup got instigated.

Insight into this mental torture has been shared by an inside source that is well placed within Spears’ circle.

Per this insider, and a report by OK magazine, the convicted felon has taken to “blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets.”

All in all, “he’s tormenting her,” with his recent actions and this has prompted questions, which “no one would be surprised” by “if he sold her story, too.”

“Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her,” the insider went as far as to add during their chat.

The biggest problem in all of this however, is the fact that “she’s already fragile” according to the source, and “this is the last thing she needs right now.”

All of this has caused her to tell “her security guards to remove him from the entry list for her gated community [in Thousand Oaks, Calif.]”.

Prior to this admission Spears even publically called out Soliz for letting paparazzi into her space.

On Instagram she said, “Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????”

“Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed,” she continued. “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??”

Before concluding that post she even went as far as to announce, “I will never be with another man as long as I live !!!”