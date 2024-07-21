Benny Blanco makes Selena Gomez eat watermelon pickle sandwich in new clip

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco have are sending fans in frenzy with their latest social media video.



The singer and her boyfriend turned to TikTok as they jumped up the wagon to try the watermelon challenge.

In the clip, Benny is spotted sharing his anticipation: “All right, so then I guess it’s just like a sandwich,” he told the camera, adding that it “looks f------ disgusting.”

He then invited Gomez to try the sandwich.

"I don’t want to. I’m not going to like this,” she said before adding: “But, “I love pickles.”

Blanco then exclaimed, “Just eat it!” and Gomez replied, “I’m trying!”

This comes as Selena confessed her love for her beau and admitted she came across him in the least expected ways.

She said: "I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it."

"A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it," she added. "Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone,” noted the singer.