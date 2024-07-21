Photo: Kylie Jenner warned against Timothee Chalamet romance: Source

Kylie Jenner’s family reportedly does not approve of the billionaire’s romance with the Timothee Chalamet.

Previously, it was revealed that the momager Kris Jenner was concerned about the behaviour of Kylie’s new boyfriend, but now a new source shared with Life & Style detailed why the entire Kardashian-Jenner has serious reservations with the Dune actor.

The source began, "Her sisters are telling her it's a huge red flag, that if he was serious about anything long term with her, he'd be making a lot more effort with them."

They also added the couple has been dating for more than an year and therefore, Timothee should think of mingling more with the Kylie’s family, "instead, he's giving the impression that he thinks the Kardashians are beneath him.”

“They obviously find so insulting, and they're telling her it's clear he's just using her for a good time," the insider continued.

Speaking of Kylie’s stance on this matter, the source claimed that "she insists the best way for her to protect what she has with Timothée is to keep him away from them and all the drama that usually follows Kardashian men."

Wrapping up the chat, the source maintained, "She thinks the best chance she has of making this work long term with Timothée is for him to have very limited time or association with her family."