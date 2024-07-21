Lady Gaga remembers Tony Bennett one year after his death

Lady Gag paid tribute to Tony Bennett on his first death anniversary.

On Saturday, Gaga took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of herself with Bennett.

The photo was of Bennett sketching Gaga, the cover image of their 2021 album Love for Sale.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett collaborated on their 2021 album 'Love for Sale'

Bennett passed away on July 21, 2023, at the age of 96 following a long battle of Alzheimer's disease.

Gaga penned a heartfelt tribute in the caption, reflecting on their friendship and collaboration.

She wrote, "It’s been one year since Tony passed away. This picture says it all."

The Poker Face singer added, "I’m so grateful for my continued friendship with his wife Susan—the legacy of jazz music he left—and for the community of jazz musicians I still work with who all knew and loved Tony."

"We’re gonna keep on swingin’. Miss youlife is a beautiful thing," Gaga concluded.

Despite his Alzheimer's diagnosis in 2016, Bennett continued to perform, launching a solo tour in 2019 and giving his final performances with Gaga in August 2021.

His neurologist, Gayatri Devi, noted that Bennett's engagement with music helped keep his mind active and stimulated.