Kim Wilde spills why she skipped Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour'

Kim Wilde spills on why she skipped Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour'

Kim Wilde recently revealed the reason behind not attending Taylor Swift’s Era Tour.



Wilde happens to share great bond with Swift and described her relationship with the pop-singer as an ‘enduring love affair’.

The 63-year-old legendary pop star, while talking to Mirror revealed that her own tour clashed with Taylor’s Eras Tour dates, so she would not able to see her.



“I’d be fascinated just to see the audience, let alone Taylor herself – what a phenomenon!,” she said.

She added, “I’ve been really enchanted by the whole parade,”

The singer, who is the most successful British female artist of the '80s, will begin her 'Greatest Hits' tour in October 2024 in Australia.

Her songs will include the songs such as Kids Of America, Cambodia, You Keep Me Hangin’ On (originally by The Supremes), You Came, Chequered Love, If I Can’t Have You (the Bee Gees), and many more.

Swift, who is currently performing in Germany, announced a second US leg, featuring three more cities in October and November 2024.