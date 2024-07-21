 
Andrew Garfield's girlfriend Dr Kate Tomas makes shock admission

Andrew Garfield and Dr. Kate Tomas sparked dating rumours in 2011

July 21, 2024

Andrew Garfield has been dating Dr. Kate Tomas, who is a "professional witch," for quite some time now. 

During a new confessional with The Times, Dr. Kate Tomas confessed that she is a “queer” and has been married four times.

She went on to reveal her many tattoos and pointed out one of them, situated on her left hand, which has a special meaning for her.

Elaborating on this tattoo, which reads as "F*** politeness," Kate shared that, "Women are socialised to please others over their own safety. I’m absolutely never going to do that."

For those unversed, the couple has been dating since 2011, and at that time a source told Us Weekly, "Things are fairly new between Andrew and Kate.”

They even added that Andrew is particularly drawn to Kate because she is unlike other girls.

“She’s down to earth and he feels very comfortable with her," the source noted.

Wrapping up the chat, the insider remarked, "Andrew really appreciates the fact that Kate is very different from other women he’s dated. He thinks she has a great sense of humour and she’s easy to talk to."

