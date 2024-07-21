Director reveals how Glen Powell's steamy scene in ‘Twisters' came to be

Glen Powell’s steamy scene in Twisters has left fans pretty satisfied with the movie.



Powell left fans delighted when he stepped into the rain in a white T-shirt, which soaked through to reveal his ripped physique.

However, director Lee Isaac Chung has admitted that he almost cut that scene.

Isaac told The Wrap that he “tried to reduce that scene,” much to the protest of the editor.

“And my editor at one point said, ‘You’re about to face a mutiny in this editing office. You have been requested to please restore the full length of that shot or else there will be a mutiny,’” he recalled.

“I didn’t plan it like that. When I saw it rolling on the monitor then I was realizing what I had just created,” he explained.

In another interview, Powell told Variety that he was originally supposed to wear a jacket in the scene, which Isaac scraped at the last minute.

“I was like, ‘OK.’ But then I was like, ‘Wait a minute,’” recalling that he didn’t do push-ups on the set.

The director went on to add that he expected the scene to be “impressionistic.”

“When we started rolling then I realized, ‘Oh, this is what I’ve done.’ And everybody’s telling me to keep rolling. I aim to please,” he added.

Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones opposite Powell and was released in cinemas on July 19. The movie has made $80M in its first three days, per Deadline.