Prince William takes on major role in royal family, gets new title

Prince William takes on new role in royal family

Prince William has taken a new major role in the royal family amid his father King Charles and wife Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.



According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Prince William, who is now known for his stubbornness and firm decisions, has taken on the role of the "enforcer" within the royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The Blast, quoted Jennie as saying of Prince William, "He is definitely someone who commands respect within the family and whose views hold considerable sway."

The royal expert went on to say: "Obviously, as heir to the throne, his word carries a lot of weight in the family and I think it's true that he has been prepared to take a tough stand on several issues, including [Princes] Andrew and Harry."

The fresh claims came amid reports Prince Harry has secretly approached King Charles and William for returning to UK.