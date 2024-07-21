 
Meghan Markle's exposé gets mysteriously delayed after her ‘concern'

German filmmaker is making a documentary to expose Meghan Markle's past

July 21, 2024

German documentary set to bring Meghan Markle’s secrets to light has unexpectedly been put on hold.

The documentary is a project by German filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald, who announced on her Instagram account that the project is to be delayed as the research is still going on.

The statement read: “The documentary about Harry and Meghan has to wait – research is still underway.”

The documentary, which is set to air on ZDF network in Germany, is said to have left Harry and Meghan worried about what it might contain. The programme will mainly focus on Meghan’s past, leaving her team “concerned” over the claims it may make.

Royal commentator Grunewald and her team are known for unvieling the secrets of the British Royal Family. The team has been filming the documentary in California, where the Sussexes currently live with their two kids, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

“There are obviously concerns over what revelations might be contained in the documentary and the situation is being closely monitored,” a source said.

This comes after the ZDF network aired ‘Prinzessin Kate Und das Drama der Windsors’ which was focused on Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis and how the Windsor’s dealt with it.

