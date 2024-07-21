Coldplay pays tribute to Taylor Swift in Germany 'because she left town'

Coldplay just paid a tribute to Taylor Swift in Germany.

As the band performed in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Saturday, the front man, Chris Martin dedicated a one of their songs to the pop icon.

After the Lover crooner’s recent departure from the nearby city of Gelsenkirchen following her three-night Eras Tour show, Coldplay sang their 2016 track, Everglow, in honor of Swift.

According to a fan-recorded video uploaded on TikTok the 47-year-old musician sat by a piano in the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

“Now this is for Taylor Swift because she left town,” Martin said on stage that prompted thunderous applause and cheers from his spectators.

He continued, “This is for all of you who feel sad today because Taylor had to go to the next city,” adding, “So we sing this love song, this heartbreak song, and send it to Taylor wherever she is today,” after which he proceeded to perform the song.

Coldplay is expected to perform two concerts in the city of Düsseldorf, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena on July 20 and 21.

Additionally, their overseas gigs follow the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, which was their headlining set held on Saturday, June 29.