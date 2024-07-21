 
THIS is how Prince William, Prince Harry killed boredom in childhood

Prince William and Prince Harry had one favorite activity to kill boredom

July 21, 2024

Prince William and Prince Harry frequented the kitchen of the royal palace in their childhood, a former palace chef has revealed.

Former Kensington Palace chef Darren McGrady says the duo were always in the kitchen to kill boredom.

He said in a YouTube video for Delish: "Whether it was to find out what was for lunch, or to just play hide and seek or to just come through and chat."

He shared: "Sometimes they'd want to come through and cook. That was always a worrying experience but it was always fun having the boys in the kitchen.”

“And although it was a royal palace, they were royal children and just like normal children, they were running around the house, having fun," he noted.

Recalling a particular incident with the now-Prince of Wales, he said: "One day I was making stuffed eggplant for Princess Diana and William says 'Oh can I make that?' I lifted it out of the oven, put it on the table and he lifted it onto the plate. Just as he did, Princess Diana walked into the kitchen and he just twisted it like that and it just collapsed onto the plate. It was like a train smash."

