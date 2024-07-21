Richard Simmons' staff reveal last post he made for fans before death

Richard Simmons’ might have just left behind something for his fans before his death.

The lifestyle icon’s staff took upon themselves the responsibility to put out a final post that Simmons, who was found dead on July 13, had prepared to post had he lived.

“From Richard’s staff: Hello everyone. Richard worked very hard on his posts for you. He had many ideas and would work ahead… going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting,” Simmons’ staff wrote on his official X, formerly Twitter account.

They continued, “As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday. So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you’d want to see it.”

“Here is the post Richard had planned for you for Sunday July 14, 2024. ‘Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard,’” the tweet concluded.

In the picture, Simmons could be seen rocking gray hair, posing in an orange NASA astronaut suit in front of a colorful background.