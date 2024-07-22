Gisele Bundchen celebrates 44th birthday 'around the sun' and 'super sis'

Gisele Bündchen celebrated her birthday with her other half, her twin sister, of course!

The Brazilian born activist celebrated her 44th birthday on Saturday alongside her sister, Patricia Bündchen.

On Sunday, the supermodel took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of celebratory images.

Featuring Gisele herself and her loved ones, she captioned the snaps, "Grateful to be celebrating one more year around the sun with my super sis. Thank you everyone for all the love and birthday wishes."

She continued, "Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love. Looking forward to what is ahead."

In the first picture, the two sisters can be seen smiling as Patricia embraced her sister from behind while the duo sat in front of a table decorated with flowers.

Gisele could be seen wearing a rust-coloured bikini top with a circle cut-out and gold embellishments that she paired up with an animal print cover-up skirt.

The second picture shows the former Victoria’s Secret model having a relaxing time on a boat as she rocked a cheetah printed bikini, with her arms wrapped around a loved one.