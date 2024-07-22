Chrissy Teigen thrilled to witness 2024 Olympics with family

Chrissy Teigen is all excited to witness the 2023 Summer Olympics along with her family.



The 38-year-old The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen founder will be heading to Paris, France with her husband and two eldest kids 8-year-old daughter Luna and 6-year-old son Miles.

She exclusively told People magazine, “I'm really excited for that. Just the big kids are coming, Luna and Miles, and they're thrilled.”

It is pertinent to mention the model also shares two more children daughter Esty, 1, and son Wren, 1, with husband John Legend.

She went on to say,"I've never attended anything like this in my life, so to be in Paris for the Olympics is going to be next level."

While pointing out her eldest daughter she said that Luna is excited to watch gymnastics.

"She's a gymnast herself," Chrissy said, adding, "but not anywhere near the caliber of Simone Biles yet."

Despite her prediction that this trip is going to be “absolute chaos”, Chrissy said that she is really ‘excited for it’.

"The kids are excited, too. They love going there. It's just so beautiful, and there are so many things for them to do and see and that makes it fun for a family trip for anything,” she added.

For those unversed, this year Olympics 2024 is going to kickstart on July 26 in Paris France with its 32 sports.

This year 4 optional sports were added by the Paris Organizing Committee including surfing, skateboarding, and sports climbing.