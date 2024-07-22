 
Geo News

What Prince William told Meghan Markle during first meeting

Prince William reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry laid bare

By
Web Desk
|

July 22, 2024

Prince William passed on an adorable comment on Meghan Markle the first time he met her.

The former actress, who started dating William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, in 2016 later married the Royal in 2018.

Speaking about her first interaction with her brother-in-law, royal expert Omid Scobie spills what William told Meghan during their brief rendezvous.

William sajd, according to the author: "I was looking forward to meeting the girl who has put that silly grin on my brother's face."

Meghan claimed: "When Will and Kate came over and I met her for the first time they came over for dinner. I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go 'You can relax now' but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."

