Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson refused son Chet to sign up for reality shows

Chet Hanks revealed that his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson did not allow him from starring on reality TV shows.

Despite their resistance, they were supportive of his decision to sign up for MTV’s The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, the 33-year-old star admitted that he took his family’s approval before taking part in the new series of reality TV.

Chet said to the outlet, “They definitely have said [no reality TV] in regard to the typical reality shows.”

He went on to say, “When this came up, we discussed it and everybody agreed… we all agreed that this could be a really great opportunity for me and it was perfect.”

“They were really supportive. I was excited and everybody was,” the rapper added.

While revealing why in the past he did not feel comfortable in front of the camera, he said, “I had been offered to do a reality shows in the past… I've been getting reality TV offers for a long time.”

Chet continued, “I've always said no, because all the shows that have offered me to come on had been all about the drama, fighting, gossiping, you know… just really negative.”

Moreover, he noted his views about MTV’s show by saying, “And this is the first reality show… this is the first one that's not that kind of show. It's really more so about personal relationships and getting to show people a different side of you and personal growth and being open and vulnerable.”

For those unversed, Chet is the elsdest son Tom. The Academy Award winner and his wife Rita also share a 27-year-old son Truman.