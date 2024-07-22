Jade Thirwall makes fans go wild oover her first solo single celebrations

Jade Thirwall's fans go wild on her recent video post first single solo

Jade Thirlwall made fans go crazy as she posted a video with her boyfriend, Jordan Stephens on Instagram.



It is pertinent to mention that the 31-year-old singer recently released her first solo single Angel Of My Dreams on Friday.

Her first solo single received a great response from the audience.

While celebrating her success, she shared a clip of herself while dancing very energetically to the choreography from the music video, with the song blaring in the background, her boyfriend Jordan could be seen standing behind her.



In regards to Jade’s dressing, she wore a pair of floral pajamas and went makeup free for the video. Meanwhile, Jordan who was just behind her, looked completely unfazed by what was going on, opting instead to sort out some messy wires and put away his belongings.

The Don't Hate the Playaz presenter donned a dressed down look in a pair of oversized shorts and baggy T-shirt.

As per the reports by Daily Mail, Jade worked hard to promote her new song, dancing and miming along, Jordan seemed busy.

Furthermore, fans flocked to the comment section to express how much they appreciated it and claimed it was the funniest thing they had seen as a user stated, “I was waiting for him to do the choreo too,” while another expressed, “Jordan is the funniest thing I’ve seen today.”

Two other users indicated towards Jade’s busy boyfriend by stating, “Jordan is a mood, we love that” and “the way he's unbothered shouldn't be this funny.”

Moreover, according to Daily Mail, Jade and Jordan have dated for four years after they started messaging during the coronavirus lockdown.

In July 2020 they were spotted out in public together for the first time and by September 2020 they'd made it Instagram official with comments on each other’s posts.