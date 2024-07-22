Princess Diana's astrologer predicts about future of Prince George

Princess Diana’s astrologer Debbie Frank has made surprising predictions about the future of Prince George, who will turn 11 today.



Speaking to Hello Magazine, Debbie labelled Kate Middleton and Prince William’s son a 'sensitive' and 'highly responsible' character.

Analyzing the exact timing of Prince George's birth, the astrologer said it means he is 'empathetic, and giving'.

She also noted that people with a Cancer star sign are 'self-protective.'

“His mother Princess Kate was born under the opposite sun sign of Capricorn and interestingly she has the Moon in Cancer,” Debbie said about Prince George’s bond with Kate and explained “Their charts are reversed as George is a Sun Sign Cancer with Moon in Capricorn, and Kate is Sun in Capricorn, Moon in Cancer – creating a positive and magnetic flow of energy between them.”

The astrologer also used George's star sign to predict what he will be like as a King in future.

George will be a 'heart over head' kind of monarch, she predicted and added he will make 'gut instinct' decisions as he doesn't have any planets in Air signs.”

According to Daily Mail, Debbie counted Princess Diana as a client before her death in 1997.