Adele enjoys USA Basketball game post 'big break' announcement

Adele is rumored to be moving back to the UK, however it seems Adele still has some time for American pastimes in her busy schedule.



It is pertinent to mention that the singer was seen at courtside on Saturday for a Team USA basketball game at London’s O2 Arena.

The 36-year-old singer sat with her partner, basketball agent Rich Paul as they were watching the team’s thrilling victory over South Sudan, who had a shock lead of 14 points at half time.

Adele, who is a regular at Los Angeles Lakers games in her adopted hometown, donned an oversized orange shirt, black trousers and sling-back heels.

As per the reports by Daily Mail, the Someone Like You singer recently announced that she is taking a break from music.

This UK outing of Adele came after the word circulated about her moving back to Britain after her "big break from music" announcement.

According to the earlier publication, the Grammy-winner, who secretly tied the knot with Rich towards the end of last year, will return to Las Vegas in October until her residency comes to an end in November and confirmed that she has "no plans" to make any new music after.

It has been reported that despite splashing out a lavish new mansion in the US the singer plans to move back to the UK once her residency is over.