Robin Williams’s son Zak remembers late father on his 73rd birthday

Robin Williams’s son, Zak Williams, has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father on his 73rd birthday.

Taking to his X account on Sunday, Zak shared a black-and-white photo of the late actor, remembering the legacy of his father.

“Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday, I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world,” the 41-year-old son of Robin penned.

“There's not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch. I'm so grateful to be your son. Love you forever,” he added.

For those unversed, Robin passed away in August 2014 at the age of 63 after suffering from substance abuse and severe depression.