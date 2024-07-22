Meghan Markle writing her memoir to counter explosive documentary

Meghan Markle’s team is said to be on high alert ever since a documentary aiming to expose her secrets has been put on hold.



The documentary will air on Germany's ZDF network and contains bombshell truths about the Duchess of Sussex’s life, latest reports revealed.

However, it is facing delays in releasing as Meghan’s team is "concerned" about what details will emerge from the documentary, with a source stating that the filmmakers want to ensure accuracy.

To counter the documentary, a royal expert claim the Duchess is writing her memoir, which he says will be "filled with vitriol and lies.”

Speaking with The Sun, royal expert Tom Bower said, "We're still waiting for Meghan's own autobiography, which I'm sure she's penning, she's a good writer, and it will be filled with vitriol and filled with lies.”

“She will not tell the truth because she wants a sensational headline,” she added. “That is the ultimate weapon she can deploy."