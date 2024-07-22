Prince George faces separation from family as future King turns 11

Prince George will soon be forced to travel sans Prince William and his sister, Princess Charlotte, due to an ancient royal rule as the future King has turned 11th today.



As per reports, little George only has 12 months to enjoy travelling together with his family as he cannot share the same vehicle as his father or sister once he turns 12.

The rule, aimed at securing the monarchy's future, was also applied to the Prince of Wales when he turned 12 in 1994.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, King Charles's former pilot, Graham Laurie, shared that William did not travel with his father, then-Prince Charles, after he turned 12.

"We flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old,” Laurie told the publication.

"After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty.

"When William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 out with the other three on."

However, it is pertinent to note here that King Charles can change his rule if he wants to.