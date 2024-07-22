 
Shannen Doherty's goal prior to death revealed

Shannen Doherty wanted to live in Italy before her death as Holly Marie Combs claims, 'That was her goal'

July 22, 2024

Shannen Doherty dreamt of living in Italy before her death, according to Holly Marie Combs.

Combs joined fellow Charmed stars, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller in honor of Doherty on their House of Halliwell podcast on Monday, July 22.

It is pertinent to mention that according to US Weekly, Combs noted that Fuller, who played Combs’ son, Chris Halliwell on the show, rushed to get back to the U.S. from Italy to record the podcast after hearing news of Doherty’s death from cancer at age 53.

Furthermore, Combs began at length by admitting, “She’s probably laughing at all of us right now being super sad. There’s a degree of sadness she does want, she wants a proper amount of mourning and crying. But there’s also some parts of it, Drew raced back from Italy and she’s definitely laughing at him panicking and getting on a plane for her.”

As per the earlier outlet, she recounted by stating, “That was her goal. Her next trip was going to be to Italy and she was considering moving to Italy.”

Moreover, Fuller recalled calling a friend of Doherty’s when he heard news of her death.

As per US Weekly, Doherty previously stated that it was in her bucket list to visit Italy and she got to tick it off in the year preceding her death because of her friend and oncologist, Dr. Lawrence Piro.

According to the earlier publication, Doherty told Piro on January 1st episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast, “You invited me on this amazing yacht with your family and I got to go to Italy with you, which was like bucket list.”

For those unversed, Shannen Doherty died at the age of 53 on July 13th, 2024 as she lost her battle with cancer. 

