Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle to her own game

Experts believe Kate Middleton has overtaken even Hollywood stars when it comes to her big wins and has beaten even Meghan Markle on the popularity scale at this point.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she pointed out how, “what the princess wears has, for 13 years now, been more reported on and excitably covered by various blogs and social media accounts than some minor wars.”

And while “her diagnosis and temporary retreat from public life this year has upended the old calculus,” she’s still “presenting us with a real time lesson in the economics of scarcity value,” with her time at Wimbledon for example, which showed her leaving behind Hollywood A-lister Zendaya in her impact value for the brand she repped clothes for.

Even Ms Elser referenced this and said, “That the princess just outshone, media impact-wise, Zendaya reflects just how much bigger Kate has gotten this year on an international level.”

And for the expert, that “brings us to what might be a highly controversial question — is the princess now as big as Diana, Princess of Wales in the style icon stakes?” because exclusive social media accounts, and the likes, have started hailing her as a style icon that is on par with her late mother-in-law.

For those unversed, “For Diana, clothes were a means of transmitting and communicating what was going on in her inner world, an unspoken declaration of defiance and independence, every Armani two-piece or slinky little number positively oozing symbolism.”