Britney Spears sends a cryptic message with explicit selfies

Britney Spears posted sizzling pictures on her Instagram account

July 22, 2024

Britney Spears has taken the internet by storm after she shared explicit images of herself on Instagram.

The Oops!... I Did It Again singer posted a cryptic message for her Instagram followers and showed off a rarely-seen tattoo.

Spears could be seen donning a tiny black undergarment, which showed off her lower-body.

The singer did not have a top on. "You know me ??? Me don’t know english … say hello to my a**!!!" Britney captioned the post.

The mother-of-two shared the same post twice with the same caption.

Last week, she barely wore any clothes again as she danced in a bikini in an Instagram video.

The singer apologized for "not being perfect" as she danced to Madonna's I'm Addicted inside her Calabasas, California home.

She wore a tiny red and white patterned bikini top and green and white bikini bottoms with brown chunky heels.

Britney wore her bottoms low on her hips as she moved them back and forth while staring into the camera.

